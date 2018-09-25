URGENT - Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in a state prison

Clear
(CNN) -- Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually a...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 3:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a remarkable endcap to the iconic comedian's fall from grace.

