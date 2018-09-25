URGENT - Cosby Classified as 'Sexually Violent Predator'

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby will be classified as a "sexually violent predator," according to a Tuesday ruling by Judge Steven O'Neill. That status requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling and notification of the community that a "sexually violent predator" lives in the area. Cosby awaits sentencing Tuesday in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, courtroom.
