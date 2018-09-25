Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years in prison Full Story

URGENT - Cosby Classified as 'Sexually Violent Predator'

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby will be classified as a "sexually violent predator," according to a Tuesday ruling by...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 1:41 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby will be classified as a "sexually violent predator," according to a Tuesday ruling by Judge Steven O'Neill. That status requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling and notification of the community that a "sexually violent predator" lives in the area. Cosby awaits sentencing Tuesday in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, courtroom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events