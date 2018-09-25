Jane Fonda on living to see the #MeToo movement

Jane Fonda is grateful that the #MeToo movement is happening in her lifetime.

"I think it's so important," Fonda, 80, told CNN while promoting her HBO documentary, "Jane Fonda in Five Acts." "I never thought that what's happening, I would live to see this."

Fonda, who has been centrally involved in the Time's Up movement, told CNN that when the Alianza Nacional de Campesinas (The National Farmworker Women's Alliance) reached out to women in Hollywood in a letter last November, the idea of being able to fight for gender equality beyond Hollywood became "a living, breathing, palpable thing."

Fonda continued, "We realized for this movement to really matter and for it to work, we have to stand at the margins with our sisters in all sectors. Working women, hospital workers, homecare workers, so vulnerable all by themselves in homes, restaurant workers and that's what we are doing. We are traveling around lobbying to do away with forced arbitration, non-disclosure agreements and unequal pay."

Fonda said rectifying pay inequity is key to eradicating sexual misconduct in the workplace.

"Equal pay is the major step we have to take to stop sexual harassment. The two go hand in hand," she said. "When we are paid decently, a living wage and we are treated with respect, the whole behavior changes."

As for some of Hollywood's powerful men who have lost their jobs over sexual misconduct, Fonda said she has yet to see anyone who deserves to be absolved.

"You know when a guy has done the work ... it doesn't matter if it's been two weeks, a year or two years, it matters what kinds of changes they've gone through," Fonda said. "If they haven't gone through the changes then why should they come back?"

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts" is currently airing on HBO.