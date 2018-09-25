Clear

Happy 50th birthday, Will Smith!

Now here's a little story all about how the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" hit a milestone birthday September 25....

Believe it or not, actor Will Smith will reach the big 5-0 on Tuesday.

Smith is planning to jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon starting at 2:45 p.m. PT (5:45 p.m. ET) Tuesday and you can watch it on his YouTube channel.

Smith is not the only one with a big birthday.

The year 2018 is filled with celebs who are marking the half century mark (It sounds really old when you say it that way doesn't it?).

Click through the gallery above to see who is celebrating their 50th birthday this year.

