Avenatti issues warning to Trump, Kavanaugh

Michael Avenatti said Monday night that he has new information regarding allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti, the lawyer also representing adult film star Stormy Daniels who is suing President Donald Trump, said on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" that he has multiple clients and "at least one" is prepared to come forward publicly within the next 48 hours.

"At this point, Chris, it's clients. We're going to make a public disclosure within the next 48 hours of detailed allegations, as well as the identity of at least one of my clients relating to what she witnessed and experienced concerning Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, and ultimately we're going to let the American public decide who's telling the truth," Avenatti told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Avenatti had previously alluded to representing an additional accuser who would be coming forward soon. In an interview with Fox News earlier Monday, Kavanaugh vehemently denied allegations Avenatti alluded to on Twitter.

"That's totally false and outrageous," he said. "I have never done any such thing, known about any such thing. When I was in high school, and I went to an all-boys Catholic high school where I was focused on academics and athletics and going to church every Sunday at Little Flower and working on my service projects and friendships."

Despite Republican efforts to keep Kavanaugh's confirmation on track, the process continues to be a slog following accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual behavior from two women who have come forward on the record.

In the first alleged instance, the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were at a party during their high school years. She said Judge was in the room when the alleged assault happened. Judge has denied the allegation.

The second alleged incident took place while Kavanaugh and that accuser, Deborah Ramirez, were attending Yale. Ramirez claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a college party.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations. He also continues to have the backing of President Donald Trump, who tweeted late Monday night supporting his pick for the Supreme Court and called the accusations "false."

"The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before!" Trump tweeted.

Avenatti did not share details about any potential allegations his client might have against Kavanaugh except describing her as "both" a witness and a victim.

"As it relates to the woman whose name will be publicly disclosed -- this is a woman who had a number of security clearances issued by the federal government over a number of years, including a public trust security clearance as well as a secret security clearance," Avenatti said.

He continued: "So, let this be a warning to Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh and other surrogates, including those on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I will caution you, be very very careful if you launch some smear campaign against my client, because you will be ultimately shown to be a fraud."