Kavanaugh: I never sexually assaulted anyone

A woman who signed a letter supporting Brett Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual assault earlier this month called revelations from his high school yearbook that showed he and his friends reportedly boasted about their supposed conquests with her "hurtful," The New York Times reported Monday.

Renate Schroeder Dolphin joined 64 other women this month who signed a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee saying they knew Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during their high school years and that "he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect."

However, Kavanaugh included "Renate Alumnius" as an entry in his high school yearbook page, and two of Kavanaugh's classmates told the Times the mentions of "Renate" were part of the high school football players' unsubstantiated boasting about their conquests.

When Dolphin, who attended a nearby Catholic girls' school and was then known as Renate Schroeder, signed the September 14 letter, the Times reports, she wasn't aware of the "Renate" yearbook references about herself on the pages of Kavanaugh and his football teammates.

"I learned about these yearbook pages only a few days ago," Dolphin said in a statement to the Times. "I don't know what 'Renate Alumnus' actually means. I can't begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I will have no further comment."

The word "Renate" appears at least 14 times in Georgetown Preparatory School's 1983 yearbook, the newspaper reports, including in the caption of a group photo of nine football players that includes Kavanaugh. In the caption they are described as the "Renate Alumni."

"They were very disrespectful, at least verbally, with Renate," Sean Hagan, a Georgetown Prep student at the time, told the Times in reference to Kavanaugh and his teammates. "I can't express how disgusted I am with them, then and now."

Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the claims. Ford and Kavanaugh are both scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.