Senate GOP leaders resolved to press forward on Kavanaugh

Senate Republican leadership has hardened its resolve to move forward with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nomination in the wake of a new allegation in The New Yorker of inappropriate sexual behavior, multiple GOP officials and aides told CNN on Monday, even as all eyes remain trained on a handful of Republicans to see if Brett Kavanaugh's nomination is in trouble.

While Republican aides acknowledge Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegations and the looming hearing on them have left Kavanaugh's nomination in limbo, the newest allegations "have made people more angry then worried," one senior official told CNN.

That official pointed to strong statements from Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina this morning, and said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will reiterate his support for the nomination Monday afternoon.

Cotton, in a statement, put the blame on Democrats for the stories -- and called it "character assassination."

"It's time to vote this week," Cotton said in the statement.

Graham, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee -- the panel vetting Kavanaugh's nomination -- called the allegations "wholesale character assassination." Graham said Republicans should move forward with a committee vote on Kavanaugh soon after the scheduled Thursday hearing with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were teenagers in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied those allegations and the allegations in the New Yorker.

The statements from Republican lawmakers echo what has become a drumbeat of public and private messages from outside conservative and grassroots groups to push forward amid the allegations.

Still, the key to everything remains the vote count -- and that means leaders are closely watching Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as retiring Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a member of the Judiciary Committee, to see what their reactions will be in the wake of the latest allegation, the officials and aides said.

CNN so far has not spoken to anyone who is willing to corroborate the New Yorker's story.

Kavanaugh said in a statement Sunday: "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name -- and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building -- against these last-minute allegations."

Trump on Monday dismissed the allegations levied against his Supreme Court nominee, calling them "totally political."

"And for people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and never mentioned it and all of a sudden it happens, in my opinion it's totally political," he said. "It's totally political."