URGENT - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to meet Trump Thursday

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will meet with Rod Rosenstein Thursday after the deputy attorney general ...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 1:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 1:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will meet with Rod Rosenstein Thursday after the deputy attorney general went to the White House Monday expecting to be fired. Rosenstein met with chief of staff John Kelly and spoke with Trump, who is in New York. "At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Because the President is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, DC."

