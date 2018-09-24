Clear
URGENT - Trump says latest allegation against Kavanaugh is 'totally political'

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the latest allegation of inappropriate sexual behavio...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the latest allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior levied against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling it "totally political." "And for people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and never mentioned it and all of a sudden it happens, in my opinion it's totally political," he said. "It's totally political." Trump made the comments as he made his way into the United Nations building in New York for this week's UN General Assembly. Trump also defended his nominee as "a fine man, with an unblemished past." On Sunday night, The New Yorker reported that a woman who attended Yale University with Kavanaugh said she remembers Kavanaugh exposing himself to her at a dormitory party. Kavanaugh and the White House quickly denied the allegation.

