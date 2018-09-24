Clear
North West makes her runway debut

North West has continued her foray into fashion.The 5-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardash...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

North West has continued her foray into fashion.

The 5-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West walked her first fashion show over the weekend.

Her famous mom was on hand to witness North rock the runway Saturday for the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Palisades Park, California.

The toy company is a favorite of the youngster, according to Kardashian West.

"North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved," the reality star/entrepreneur said in a statement. "She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll."

North dressed as the doll Thrilla and was joined by Sara Foster's daughter Valentina as POP Heart, actress Busy Philipps' daughter Birdie as Fanime, and Instagram sensations Mila and Emma as the brand new "secret agent" characters.

Kardashian West retweeted a video of her daughter walking the runway.

"My baby she was The LOL Doll THRILLA," the proud mother tweeted, along with the video.

North was featured in July in her first fashion campaign for Fendi along, with her mother and her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

