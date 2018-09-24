Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Conway suggests 'left-wing conspiracy' after new Kavanaugh allegation

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, responding to the ...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, responding to the latest allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior against Brett Kavanaugh, suggested Monday that "it's starting to feel like a vast left-wing conspiracy" against the embattled Supreme Court nominee.

"He's now calling this a smear campaign," she said on "CBS This Morning." "Indeed, it's starting to feel like a vast left-wing conspiracy."

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Kellyanne Conway

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Liberalism

Society

The New Yorker reported Sunday that Deborah Ramirez, 53, attended Yale with Kavanaugh and said she remembers Kavanaugh exposing himself to her at a dormitory party. Both the White House and Kavanaugh quickly denied the allegation.

Conway on Monday took aim at the magazine's report.

"The New York Times said they interviewed dozens of people over the last couple weeks trying to verify the second accusation, and they couldn't go forward with the reporting," she said. "Not because they're supportive of President Trump's Supreme Court nominees, but because they have some standards."

A classmate of Ramirez's, who was not at the party and who declined to be identified, told the magazine he is "one hundred per cent sure" that either on the night of the party or in the next day or two he was told Kavanaugh was the student who exposed himself to Ramirez.

The classmate independently recalled many of the same details Ramirez told The New Yorker about the incident. The magazine said many of the people they contacted did not respond to interview requests, others declined to comment or said they did not attend or remember the party.

One classmate who Ramirez said egged on Kavanaugh denied any memory of the party, according to the magazine.

Conway said she has "no idea" if Ramirez made up her accusation.

"What I believe is what I read," she said. "Which is that she has said she can't be sure. She has said there are gaps in her own knowledge, that she was -- she was inebriated as well. But she can come and tell that story."

Kavanaugh and the White House vigorously denied the allegation Sunday night.

Kavanaugh said in a statement, "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name -- and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building -- against these last-minute allegations."

White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement, "This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events