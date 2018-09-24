Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SiriusXM is buying Pandora in $3.5 billion deal

SiriusXM is buying Pandora in a $3.5 billion all-stock deal.The deal will create the world's largest ...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 6:33 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 6:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

SiriusXM is buying Pandora in a $3.5 billion all-stock deal.

The deal will create the world's largest audio entertainment company, the companies said early Monday.

SiriusXM has 36 million subscribers in North America. It was formed with the merger of the Sirius and XM satellite radio services in 2008.

Sirius had paid Howard Stern hundreds of millions of dollars to lure him from traditional radio in 2006. The combined company has built a stable of stars with exclusive programming to go along with its lineup of music, news, talk and sports.

Pandora, founded in 2000, was a groundbreaking streaming music service. It has more than 70 million monthly active users.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events