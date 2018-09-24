Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Typhoon Trami: Taiwan on guard as storm builds to super typhoon strength

Taiwan is preparing for the impact of ...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 1:19 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 1:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Taiwan is preparing for the impact of Typhoon Trami, which could be among the strongest storms of the year by the time it hits the island later this week.

As of Monday morning, the storm was still building in strength in the western Pacific near the Philippines and due to reach super typhoon size before the end of the day.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Taiwan

Tropical storms

Typhoons

Weather

It's expected to hit Taiwan Friday or Saturday at a strength equivalent to a Category 4 or 5 hurricane with winds of up to 270 kilometers per hour (168 mph).

"Trami is currently strengthening and looks to be a super typhoon within the next 12 hours," CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. "The storm is forecast to continue to move towards the west-northwest and take a turn towards the north -- the timing of the turn is still uncertain since that is a few days out."

Current forecasts suggest the typhoon will affect northern and central Taiwan, as well as Japan's Ryukyu Islands, though Guy said the storm could weaken as it continues through the Pacific and interacts with some landmasses south of Taiwan.

Trami's arrival in the western Pacific comes around a week after Super Typhoon Mangkhut wreaked devastation across the northern Philippines and slammed into Hong Kong and southern China.

More than 100 people were killed by the storm in the Philippines, while trees were downed and windows smashed across Hong Kong, as the city struggled to cope with its strongest storm on record, despite huge amounts of money being spent to make it largely typhoon proof.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events