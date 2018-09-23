Clear
Tiger Woods wins a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2013

Tiger Woods has won a PGA Tour event for the first time in over five years after victory at the Tour Champio...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tiger Woods has won a PGA Tour event for the first time in over five years after victory at the Tour Championship.

The 14-time major winner's triumph at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club was his 80th on the PGA Tour and his first since August 2013.

More to follow...

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

Shooting victim's family calls for change

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

