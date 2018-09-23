Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

New Zealand supermarket chain removes Australian strawberries after needles found

A major New Zealand supermarket chain is removing Australian-brand Choice strawberries from shelves across t...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 4:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A major New Zealand supermarket chain is removing Australian-brand Choice strawberries from shelves across the country after needles were found in a container of strawberries from Western Australia purchased in Auckland.

The Countdown supermarket chain said Sunday the Choice brand has been withdrawn from stores "as a precautionary measure." Countdown is also advising customers to cut up strawberries before eating them.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Australia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Food and drink

Food products

Food safety

Fruit

Fruits and vegetables

Kinds of foods and beverages

New Zealand

Oceania

Product safety

Retail and wholesale trade

Safety issues and practices

Supermarkets and groceries

The chain said no illness or injury has been reported in New Zealand. Countdown is working with New Zealand and Australian authorities.

"At Countdown we take food safety very seriously and we have withdrawn any remaining Choice strawberries from sale from Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice supermarkets while we investigate this with our suppliers," the chain said in a statement.

The announcement comes after at least 100 reports of needles being found in strawberries in Australia last week.

Sewing needles and pins have been found in all six Australian states, in at least six brands of strawberries.

The needles have caused panic in Australia and neighboring countries.

"It's not a joke. It's not funny. You're putting the livelihoods of hardworking Australians at risk and you're scaring children," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. "You're a coward and you're a grub, and if you do that sort of thing in this country, we will come after you."

The Australian government has ordered a federal investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events