Clear

URGENT - Kavanaugh accuser will testify in open hearing on Thursday

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a statement on Sunday that she has committed to testif...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a statement on Sunday that she has committed to testifying in an open hearing on Thursday about her allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The statement from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich came after a call Sunday with staff for the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said he wants to testify before the committee. "Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her," the statement read. The statement noted that she would still testify even though "important procedural and logistical issues remain unresolved" and expressed dissatisfaction that the committee does not plan to subpoena Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly groped her and tried to remove her clothes during a party in their high school years. Judge has denied having any memory of such an incident and said he did not want to testify.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events