Swiss ship attacked off Nigerian coast, official says

Switzerland's foreign ministry said there had been an attack on a ship sailing under the Swiss flag along th...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 12:49 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 12:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Switzerland's foreign ministry said there had been an attack on a ship sailing under the Swiss flag along the Nigerian coast.

"The Swiss Maritime Navigation Office of the (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) in Basel is in direct contact with the shipowner," ministry spokeswoman Noémie Charton told CNN on Sunday.

Charton said that none of the sailors on board the ship were Swiss, but she was unable to confirm their nationalities. She could not provide further information.

