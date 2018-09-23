Clear

Bloomberg says he's undecided on 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" he might move to run for president after the midterm elections this year.

"Right now I'm only focused on the midterms," Bloomberg said. "I believe that the Republicans have not done what they should have done in terms of providing some counterbalance to the executive branch."

Donald Trump

Michael Bloomberg

Political Figures - US

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal government

White House

He went on to add, "Afterwards, you take a look at it."

Bloomberg, a former Republican and independent, has sought to put some of his massive wealth into this year's elections in an effort to boost Democrats nationwide. Bloomberg told The New York Times earlier this month that if he ultimately chose to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, he would do so as a Democrat, not as a Republican. He also told the Times that he thought only a major party candidate could take the White House.

The report acknowledged the challenge Bloomberg, a billionaire and a centrist on many issues, would face in a party increasingly defined by more left-wing policies and politicians.

"We'd see whether or not it's possible and how I feel, but that's down the road," Bloomberg told CNN. "You've got to take these things one at a time. Everybody's focused now on the midterms -- at least they think they are, and they should be. And then afterward, we'll -- there's lots of possibilities."

In his comments to CNN, the former mayor also pointed to people telling him to make the effort.

"It is a very heady thing when people yell 'run, run, run,'" Bloomberg said.

As for Trump, Bloomberg said he disagreed with most of Trump's policies and "with the way he has tried to implement or initiate his policies," ranging from his frequent tweeting to his approach to trade with China.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events