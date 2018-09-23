Clear

Nikki Haley says sexual harassment accusers shouldn't be blamed or second-guessed

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday that as a general principle, people should avoid...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 11:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday that as a general principle, people should avoid blaming or second-guessing sexual harassment accusers.

"The message I'm comfortable with is that accusers go through a lot of trauma and some handle it one way and some handle it the other way," Haley told CNN's "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper. "Regardless, you never -- it's not something that we want to do, to blame the accuser or to try and second guess the accuser. We don't know the situation she was going through 35 years ago. We don't know the circumstances."

Discrimination

Nikki Haley

Political Figures - US

Sex and gender issues

Sexual harassment

Societal issues

Society

Christine Blasey Ford

Donald Trump

Misc people

Brett Kavanaugh

Haley added that "every accuser always deserves the right to be heard, but at the same time, the accused deserves the right to be heard."

The ambassador's comments come two days after President Donald Trump deviated from his previously measured comments about a sexual harassment allegation recently levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump threw into question the validity of Ford's accusation in the most direct way since the allegations against Kavanaugh came to light and said his Supreme Court nominee is "under assault by radical left wing politicians."

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents," Trump tweeted. "I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place."

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Haley, who is preparing for the UN General Assembly meeting later this week, said Washington will get its answers to questions about the alleged assault this week when both Ford and Kavanaugh are tentatively scheduled to speak before Congress regarding the alleged incident.

"We don't know what the truth is, (what happened) 35 years ago," she said. "But we'll find out, and I think that's the best thing we can do, is hear from both sides and then take it from there."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events