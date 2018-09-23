Clear

Dead fish scattered on the highway as floodwaters recede in North Carolina

North Carolina fire crews hosing down Interstate 40...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 3:57 AM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 3:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

North Carolina fire crews hosing down Interstate 40 after floodwaters receded found a stunning discovery: Dead fish scattered across the highway.

The flooding from the deadly Hurricane Florence pushed the fish from their natural habitat and stranded them on the interstate, the Penderlea Fire Department posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Floods and flooding

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

North America

North Carolina

Severe weather

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Deaths and fatalities

Firefighters and firefighting

Labor and employment

Society

Workers and professionals

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Roads and traffic

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

"Well, we can add 'washing fish off of the interstate' to the long list of interesting things firefighters get to experience!" it said.

At least 44 people have died since the hurricane slammed the Carolinas, sending rivers overflowing into neighborhoods and roadways.

While the rain has subsided, some rivers are still rising, and North and South Carolina officials warn the flooding danger is far from over.

Last week, drone video captured how flooding from the storm transformed part of I-40 from a highway into a waterway. In the video taken as part of the state's damage assessment, a section of the highway is completely underwater.

More than a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall, the trillions of gallons of water it dumped over the Carolinas are slowly moving toward the sea, leaving a path of destruction. Residential streets have turned into rivers, and freeways have morphed into waterways.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events