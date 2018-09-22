Bill Nelson campaign donated only half of donations it received from Al Franken group

Sen. Bill Nelson's re-election campaign donated only half of the money it received from former Sen. Al Franken's political action committee, a review of federal elections records reveals.

After Franken was accused of sexual misconduct in November of last year, a wave of Senate Democrats vowed to donate to charity the money they had received from Franken's PAC. Multiple Florida news outlets in November and December cited a Nelson campaign spokesman saying the campaign would donate money it had received from Midwest Values PAC, Franken's organization, although those statements didn't specify the exact amount of the contributions the campaign intended to donate.

Franken apologized for some of the behavior he was accused of, though he denied other accusations.

Records from the Federal Election Commission show that Nelson's campaign received a total of $20,000 -- $10,000 in the 2012 election cycle and $10,000 in the 2018 cycle. Just a few days after the initial allegations against Franken emerged, Nelson's campaign donated $10,000 to "5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project," a program that helps "at-risk boys" in Miami-Dade County through mentoring.

However, the campaign did not donate the other $10,000 from the 2012 cycle. A campaign spokesman told CNN the Nelson campaign donated the money it received for the current 2018 cycle.

"Sen. Nelson donated all the money that he received for this campaign from Sen. Franken to charity," said Ryan Brown.

The campaign did not explain further why it did not donate the $10,000 from the 2012 cycle.

Nelson is locked in a tight race with Florida Gov. Rick Scott to keep his seat this November.

Multiple Democratic senators up for re-election this year donated money they had received from Franken's PAC dating back longer than the current cycle.

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri received $30,000 from Midwest Values over three cycles and donated $30,000 to Missouri food banks in November 2017, according to FEC records.

Sen. Jon Tester of Montana received $25,000 from over three cycles and donated $25,000 to a domestic and sexual violence prevention organization in November 2017.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin received $15,000 from Franken's PAC over the past two cycles and donated $20,000 to a women's veterans program on November 16, 2017.