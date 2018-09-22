Clear

Vatican: Catholic bishops to return to China

The Vatican and China have signed a provisional agreement to allow jointly-approved Catholic bishops in Chin...

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep. 22, 2018 8:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Vatican and China have signed a provisional agreement to allow jointly-approved Catholic bishops in China for the first time, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said in a recorded press statement Saturday.

It marks a significant step towards re-establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ties were severed in 1951 after an alleged assassination plot against Chinese leaders involving a Catholic priest.

Asia

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

China

Christianity

Continents and regions

East Asia

Europe

Religious groups

Society

Southern Europe

Vatican

Religious leaders and clergy

The agreement will allow the Holy See and the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association to jointly approve the appointment of bishops in China. Until now, bishops appointed by either the Vatican or the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association were not recognized by the other party.

Officially there are six million Catholics in China but numbers could be nearly double that if those not following the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association are included, according to a study conducted by the Holy Spirit Study Center in Hong Kong.

"This is not the end of a process, it's the beginning," Burke said. "This has been about dialogue, patient listening on both sides, even when people come from very different standpoints. The objective of the accord is not political but pastoral. Allowing the faithful to have bishops who are in communion with Rome but at the same time recognized by Chinese authorities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events