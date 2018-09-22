Clear
URGENT - Grassley agrees to give Ford more time to decide on Senate testimony

(CNN) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley agreed late Friday night to allow the woman who has acc...

(CNN) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley agreed late Friday night to allow the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more time to decide whether to testify before Congress. Grassley tweeted that he "granted another extension" to Christine Blasey Ford, saying "she (should) decide so we can move on. I want to hear her." The committee earlier Friday had set a deadline of 5 p.m. ET for Ford to decide, later extending that to 10 p.m. In response, Debra Katz, who is representing Ford, wrote in a letter to the committee that its "cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate." Calling the deadline arbitrary, Katz wrote in a letter that "our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision."

