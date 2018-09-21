Clear

URGENT - Ford's lawyer asks for additional day to decide on Senate Judiciary Committee testimony

(CNN) -- The attorney for the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assau...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 9:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The attorney for the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault blasted the Senate Judiciary Committee for imposing a Friday night deadline to decide whether her client should testify before Congress. Debra Katz, who is representing Christine Blasey Ford, wrote in a letter to the committee that its "cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate." Calling the deadline arbitrary, Katz wrote in a letter that "our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision." The letter comes after the committee proposed holding a hearing next Wednesday where it would hear testimony from both Kavanaugh and Ford, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Kavanaugh has denied the sexual assault allegation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events