Clear

The week Brett Kavanaugh went from sure thing to not

A lot can change in a week in Washington.Seven days ago, Judge Brett Kavanaugh seemed certain to be t...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 7:34 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 7:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A lot can change in a week in Washington.

Seven days ago, Judge Brett Kavanaugh seemed certain to be the next Supreme Court justice. A vote had been set in the Senate Judiciary Committee for this Thursday and the expectation was that all 11 Republicans would vote for him, ensuring that he would get a full floor vote. Where, in the very near future, the Republican majority would confirm him for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Brett Kavanaugh

Celebrities

Christine Blasey Ford

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Hurricanes

Investigations

Melania Trump

Misc people

Natural disasters

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Severe weather

Tropical storms

US federal government

US political parties

US Republican Party

Weather

White House

Then came the news Sunday that a woman named Christine Blasey Ford, a professor in California, had spoken to The Washington Post -- putting a name and a face to the previously anonymous allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted a woman when they were both teenagers in the early 1980s.

Suddenly, everything was up in the air.

The past five days have been dominated by Senate Republicans and the White House trying to wrap their arms around just how big a problem all of this is for Kavanaugh's confirmation. And each time they seemed to have a handle on it, the story started in another direction.

Here's where we've landed (I think) at the end of this week: There is a very high likelihood that Ford and Kavanaugh will testify -- separately -- next week. The exact day remains up in the air as does whether the senators who sit on the committee will be the only people allowed to ask questions of the two witnesses. But Ford's attorneys and the Judiciary Committee are now talking -- and at this point it's hard to see how they don't find a way to get to an agreement, particularly given the stakes.

As I've written, a hearing featuring Ford telling her story lessens the chances of Kavanaugh getting confirmed if for no other reason than it adds an element of uncertainty and drama into a proceeding that seemed drama-free at this time last week.

The Point, part 1: It remains true that Republicans have a one-seat edge on the Judiciary Committee, meaning that if they all support the President's nominee -- regardless of what Ford says -- Kavanaugh will make it out of committee and will likely be confirmed.

The Point, part 2: It is also true, however, that Ford's testimony -- and what Kavanaugh says in response -- could change things, perhaps profoundly. When the eyes of the country are on the two of them -- and the 21 senators on the Judiciary Committee -- it's impossible to predict the final outcome.

Below, the week that was in Kavanaugh (and other) news in 27 headlines:

Monday: 

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events