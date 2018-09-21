Dennis Kucinich Fast Facts

Clear

Here is a look at the life of Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio congressman.Personal:...

Here is a look at the life of Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio congressman.

Personal:
Birth date: October 8, 1946

Birth place: Cleveland, Ohio

Birth name: Dennis John Kucinich

Father: Frank Kucinich, a truck driver

Mother: Virginia (Norris) Kucinich

Marriages: Elizabeth (Harper) Kucinich (2005-present); Sandra Kucinich (1977-1986, divorced); Helen Kucinich (divorced)

Children: with Sandra Kucinich-Horn: Jackie

Education: Case Western Reserve University, B.A., 1973, and M.A., 1974

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:
Is a vegan.

Against the war in Iraq and proposed creating a federal department of peace.

Consistently voted on the pro-life side while in Congress, but in 2002, he switched his position to pro-choice.

When Kucinich was mayor of Cleveland, the city defaulted on close to $15 million in loans.

Timeline:
1969-1975 - Serves on the Cleveland City Council.

1975-1977 - Clerk of the Cleveland Municipal Court.

1977-1979 - Mayor of Cleveland. At 31, he is the youngest person at that time ever elected mayor of a major US city.

1979 - Loses his re-election bid to a Republican candidate.

1983-1985 - Serves on the Cleveland City Council.

1994-1996 - Ohio State Senator.

1996 - Is elected as a US Representative from Ohio's 10th District.

February 2003 - Files paperwork with the FEC to form a presidential exploratory committee.

October 13, 2003 - Formally announces his candidacy for president.

July 22, 2004 - Endorses Senator John Kerry for president.

December 12, 2006 - Announces he is running for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

2007 - Kucinich's autobiography, "The Courage to Survive," is published.

January 24, 2008 - Drops out of the presidential race.

November 2010 - Elected to his eighth term in the House of Representatives.

January 2011 - Settles his $150,000 lawsuit against the House of Representatives cafeteria for serving him an olive with a pit in it in 2008.

March 6, 2012 - Loses primary to fellow Democrat Marcy Kaptur. Redistricting causes Kaptur and Kucinich to have to face each other.

May 16, 2012 - Announces he will retire from Congress at the end of his term, after deciding against relocating to run for Congress in Washington state.

January 2013-January 2018 - Fox News contributor.

April 2013 - Kucinich joins the Advisory Board of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

January 17, 2018 - Announces he is running for governor of Ohio.

May 8, 2018 - Loses the Democratic primary for Ohio's governor to Richard Cordray.

