A man who threatened to shoot President Donald Trump has been captured in Ohio, a law enforcement official told CNN Friday.
Shawn Richard Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, had been on the run since June after a federal warrant was taken out that accused him of posting threats on Facebook against Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.
Continents and regions
Donald Trump
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Midwestern United States
North America
Ohio
Political Figures - US
The Americas
United States
US federal government
White House
According to officials, Christy posted, "Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I'll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump."
Christy was also wanted on Pennsylvania state warrants for "burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case," according to federal marshals, and he had threatened to use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."
Related Content
- Man who threatened to shoot President Donald Trump captured in Ohio
- Donald Trump: The Festivus president
- President Donald Trump turns 72
- Authorities searching for man who threatened to shoot Trump
- Wife of Ohio police shooting suspect said he previously threatened to kill her
- One killed during Ohio courthouse shooting
- Donald Trump's 'chaos' presidency reaches frightening new levels
- The exhausting first year of Donald Trump's presidency
- This is an absolutely critical moment for Donald Trump's presidency
- The worst hour of Donald Trump's presidency just happened