'Last Lockdown' sculpture is a Parkland father's plea to voters

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A reality check in the form of a young girl frozen in fear, hiding under her desk is making its way around the country.

The bronze-coated statue was created by Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin in the shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. The poignant statue depicts a young girl hiding for her life during a lockdown procedure. The statue is called "The Last Lockdown."

"We called it 'The Last Lockdown' because that's the ultimate goal. We want to help take a step toward a world where we have already seen the last time that this has to happen," Sean Leonard, one of its creative directors, told CNN.

Leonard and Daniel Crumrine, both Texas-based creative advertising directors, worked to create what Crumrine calls this "gut-punch" of a sculpture. They worked with the Giffords Organization, a gun-reform nonprofit started by former US representative and mass shooting survivor Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords of Arizona.

The project will include nine other identical sculptures that will be featured across 10 cities in the United States. Some of the locations include the Center for Social Justice in Las Vegas, Houston's City Hall and Philadelphia's Museum of Art.

Some of the statues are being strategically placed in districts where hotly contested midterm elections are to take place. "They're in districts that are represented by members of Congress who receive a significant amount of money from the gun lobby," Crumrine told CNN.

As far as cities such as Parkland, Florida, and Las Vegas, the statues act as more of a reminder, as these two cities were subject to two of the worst mass shootings in American history.

Although these statues can only be in 10 cities at a time, Oliver hopes his message spreads across the nation.

"If it were up to me, I would have these statues in every single state," Oliver told CNN.

CNN checks President Trump's stance on laws surrounding 3D-printable guns

Beyond the real desk coated in bronze, the statue incorporates a 3D-printed sculpture of a young student hiding under it. The piece aims to motivate people to register to vote, as well as address the issue of 3D-printed guns.

