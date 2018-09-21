"Saturday Night Live" has added a new cast member.
NBC announced Friday that comedienne Ego Nwodim will join the late-night show when Season 44 kicks off later this month.
Arts and entertainment
Late night television
Television comedies
Television programming
Nwodim is a graduate of University of Southern California and has made a name for herself at the Upright Citizen's Brigade in Los Angeles.
Nwodim has appeared in roles in several film and TV projects, including "Law & Order True Crime" and "2 Broke Girls."
Related: Get ready for more Alec Baldwin as Trump on 'SNL'
The comedy sketch series, created by Lorne Michaels, has also added four new writers to the mix: Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang.
Nwodim will make her debut on "SNL's" season premiere on September 29. Adam Driver is set to host with Kanye West as the musical guest.
Related Content
- Ego Nwodim is the newest 'SNL' cast member
- 'SNL' cast members' moms critique the show's political sketches
- Schumer tweaks Trump ego in shutdown blame game
- The billionaire egos behind Comcast's bid for Sky
- Brexit is a mess because of giant political egos
- James Comey's Ego has a lot to answer for
- SpaceX launches its newest Falcon 9 rocket
- Chinese women's newest accessory: six-pack abs
- Tina Fey returning to 'SNL' to host
- 'SNL' star Aidy Bryant is married