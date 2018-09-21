Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 1:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 1:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Over the last week, President Trump had been measured in his response to the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Today, he unleashed on her.

-- People have criticized Joe Biden's handling of Anita Hill's hearing in 1991, saying he didn't understand the importance of women coming forward. Biden says he thinks he got it.

-- A 3-day-old and two other infants were stabbed at a New York in-home day care center.

-- At least 126 people have died in a ferry accident on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May is demanding "respect" from the EU after a humiliating summit.

-- Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died after a period of illness. He was 61.

-- The woman who killed three people at a Rite Aid distribution center was a disgruntled worker.

-- Credit freezes are now free. Here's why you might want one.

-- After a decades-long mystery, scientists have identified the world's oldest known animal.

-- Being a tourist can be expensive, but in Venice, even sitting down could soon cost you dearly.

-- Contact lens wearers, beware. Researchers have discovered an ongoing outbreak of a rare eye infection.

-- Rihanna just keeps adding more work, work, work to her plate.

