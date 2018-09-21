Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Body found in Guntersville identified as missing woman. Full Story

The drama with Kanye West, Nick Cannon and Drake

Kanye West has a message for Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford: Keep my wife's name out of your mouths....

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 1:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 1:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kanye West has a message for Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford: Keep my wife's name out of your mouths.

The outspoken rapper posted a series of videos on Instagram Thursday in which he addressed the trio and insisted that they stop talking about West's wife, reality star/entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West.

Celebrities

Drake

Kanye West

Nick Cannon

Arts and entertainment

Companies

Facebook

Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

"Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson, all that wasn't sitting right with me," West said in one of the videos.

Here's the back story:

Last month Kardashian West and Beckford got into it on social media after the gossip site The Shade Room posted a photo on Instagram of Kardashian West and Beckford, a model, had some thoughts about it.

"Sorry I don't care for it personally," the posting from his official account read. "She is not real, doctor f***ed up on her right hip."

Kardashian West shot back in the comments writing, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it."

Many interpreted her response as a suggestion Beckford is gay and there was backlash against her for what some viewed as her attempt to shame him.

A history of Kim Kardashian West's clapbacks after Tyson Beckford controversy

Beckford, who is the father of a 20-year-old son and has had several high-profile relationships with women, has never said he's gay.

The situation with Cannon and rapper Drake is much more personal and sensitive.

The Internet has been speculating that Kardashian West is the now famous "KiKi" Drake raps about in his hit song "In My Feelings."

Not only that, but Twitter being Twitter, a whole other level with speculation ramped up on the social media site that the pair had "hooked up" and that Drake was low-key trying to let the world know that in his lyrics.

The Shade Room posted a video that included Nick Cannon (who dated Kardashian West in 2006) and DJ Akademiks discussing the ongoing feud between her husband, Kanye West, Pusha T, and Drake.

DJ Akademiks raised the possibility that Kardashian West and Drake had something physical going on at some point.

"As a fan, stepping back, there's something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he's like, 'Y'all don't want me to let this out,'" Cannon said.

Kardashian West stepped into the room (via the site's Instagram comments) to shut it all down.

"Never happened," she wrote. "End of story."

Kim Kardashian West denies she's 'KiKi' in Drake's 'In My Feelings'

Drake has not remained silent and the who thing has apparently really bothered by West.

Ye started by addressing Cannon.

"Like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you get in an interview, don't mention my wife," he said. "If someone brings my wife up, you say, 'Hey, I respect that man, I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions, like nobody f***ed my wife."

He then turned his attention to Drake.

West said he's taken accountability for not being more supportive of Drake in his beef with rapper Pusha-T, who is one of West's artists.

Drake explains blackface photo from Pusha-T single

He in turn, it sounds like, would like Drake to set the record straight.

"What I'm looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is, the fact that there's people making rumors or thinking that you f***ed my wife, and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit," West said.

West cited this example: Had he "had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'Riri.'"

"You're too smart for that, bro," West said, addressing Drake. "You know where that comes from. Don't make no record with nothing that could be confused."

Cannon posted his own video Thursday on Instagram letting West know his feelings.

"Nothing but love and respect for you, you know I always had that, but I honestly gotta say this my dude, I've never said anything disrespectful, harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union," Cannon said. "I salute it, keep it going. But you not gonna tell me what I can and what I can't say."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events