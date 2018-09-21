Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Google discussed promoting pro-immigration search results

Google employees last year considered displaying pro-immigration information when people searched terms rela...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 11:54 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 11:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google employees last year considered displaying pro-immigration information when people searched terms related to the Trump administration's controversial travel ban.

In emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal, employees suggested ways to show different results for "Islam," "Muslim," terms related to "Mexico," "HIspanic" and "Latino," and terms that the search algorithm deemed prejudiced or Islamophobic.

Employees wanted to respond to the Trump administration's January 27, 2017, executive order banning entry for 90 days by citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order also indefinitely halted refugees from Syria. The order sparked mass protests and legal challenges. The Supreme Court ultimately upheld a revised version of the order in June 2018.

"These emails were just a brainstorm of ideas, none of which were ever implemented," a Google spokesman told CNN in a statement. "Google has never manipulated its search results or modified any of its products to promote a particular political ideology — not in the current campaign season, not during the 2016 election, and not in the aftermath of President Trump's executive order on immigration."

Google has promoted or downplayed certain perspectives in its search results in the past. For example, in December 2016, it surfaced Holocaust denial websites much lower in the results when users searched whether the event happened. It has also advocated net neutrality and changed results for hate speech.

President Donald Trump and other conservative lawmakers have recently claimed Big Tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Twitter, are prejudiced against their viewpoints. Last week, an hourlong video was leaked of top Google brass being very angry a day after Trump won the 2016 US presidential election.

Google has fought back, claiming it does not change its search results for political purposes.

"Our processes and policies would not have allowed for any manipulation of search results to promote political ideologies," the spokesperson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events