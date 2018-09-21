Clear

A 3-day-old and 2 other infants were stabbed at a New York in-home day care center, police said

A newborn and two infants were among five people stabbed early Friday at an in-home day care center in New Y...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 10:08 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 10:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A newborn and two infants were among five people stabbed early Friday at an in-home day care center in New York by an employee who then tried to kill herself, police said.

The victims -- two little girls and a boy, plus two adults -- were in critical but stable condition Friday at local hospitals, New York police said.

Children

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Population and demographics

Society

Stabbings

The Americas

United States

Child care

Parents and parenting

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Clinics and outpatient services

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Home health care

Child care services accidents and crime

The babies range in age from 3 days to 1 month old, NYPD Assistant Chief Juanita Holmes told reporters Friday. Nine babies, along with some of their parents, had been in the home during the attack, she said.

"There was one child with more serious injuries than the other two," Holmes said. "At one point, we thought she might have been likely (to die), but, thank God, she was upgraded."

The father of one injured child and a woman who works at the Queens day care were also attacked, according to police. The man was stabbed in the leg, and the woman was stabbed repeatedly in the torso, Holmes said.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman employed at the in-home center, was taken to a hospital after slashing her wrist, police said. She is in custody.

Two knives were recovered, police said.

The motive in the 3:45 a.m. attack was unclear, police spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.

It was also not immediately clear whether the day care was licensed, police said. It is located in a red brick, multi-family house on a tree-lined street in the Flushing area.

"We have seen some paperwork indicating that it is a day care," Holmes said.

The city had received a complaint in 2011 of "screaming children" at the residence, Holmes said, noting that a city hotline received the call.

Of the children present during Friday's assault, five were girls and four were boys, she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events