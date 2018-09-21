Clear

Death toll rises to 86 in Tanzania ferry tragedy

Around 86 bodies have been recovered from Lake Victoria in Tanzania after a boat capsized, officials said....

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 7:20 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 7:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Around 86 bodies have been recovered from Lake Victoria in Tanzania after a boat capsized, officials said.

John Mongella, regional commissioner of Tanzania's Mwanza region, tells Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation 40 survivors were rescued after Thursday's ferry disaster.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Ferries

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Ship and boat accidents

Transportation and warehousing

Africa

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Eastern Africa

Rescue operations

Society

Tanzania

Forty-four bodies were recovered Thursday, with an additional 42 pulled from the water in Friday rescue operations, he said.

Rescue teams are continuing to search for hundreds who were likely onboard the overcrowded ferry.

Images from the scene showed rescuers in boats alongside the overturned ferry, picking up survivors in orange life rings.

The rescuers were also retrieving bodies from the water.

Only 37 people were rescued Thursday before poor visibility halted operations.

The exact number of passengers on board the boat is unknown, but it may have been carrying 400 to 500 passengers, according to local media reports.

Ferries in Tanzania are often overcrowded, and the lack of an accurate passenger manifest is complicating rescue operations.

Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa, which straddles the borders of Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

This latest incident underlines the issue of dangerous overcrowding on ferries in the region.

Some 200 people were killed after an overloaded vessel -- carrying more than 1,000 passengers despite an official capacity of only 620 -- hit strong winds off the island of Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean in 2011.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events