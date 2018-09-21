Clear
Ex-Southwest employee files lawsuit

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 5:25 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 5:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former employee for Southwest Airlines filed a discrimination lawsuit against the carrier, claiming it allowed employees to create a "whites-only" break room at Houston's Hobby Airport.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday, Jamal Parker alleged the break room was used for years until recent airport renovations turned it into a supervisor's office.

Parker also claimed he was fired from the airline unfairly due to his race, and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

A pretrial and scheduling conference is set for January 25 in Houston.

Southwest Airlines said it does not comment on litigation matters, but emphasized that it's an equal opportunity employer and puts people first.

"We work relentlessly to foster an environment that is diverse and inclusive. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind, and we cultivate a workplace that mirrors the customers we serve," it said in a statement.

