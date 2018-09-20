Clear

San Juan mayor: Puerto Rico is Trump's Katrina

Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, says that President Trump's response to the devastation of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria was a "historic failure."

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 8:01 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Democratic mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday, telling Anderson Cooper that the White House's response to Hurricane Maria will go down in history as Trump's own Hurricane Katrina, a storm that many say marred George W. Bush's presidency.

"This is historic. It's a historic failing," said Carmen Yulin Cruz, speaking on CNN's "Anderson Cooper Full Circle." "This is President Trump's Katrina."

"For a year he has tried to spin it," she added. "But the truth speaks louder than he ever will. He can spin it all he wants. Three thousand people died on his watch."

The mayor went on to criticize the Trump administration's response, calling it "structured negligence" that "allowed Puerto Ricans to die." She also described, in detail, the troubles that have plagued the island territory since the storm began a year ago.

"It is a monumental disaster. It is a historical failure and that is what the President is going to have to live with," she added.

Last week, Trump disputed the estimated death toll of 2,975, a number that came from a George Washington University study and reflected similar numbers from CNN's own reporting.

"When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000 ..." he tweeted.

Trump also alleged the figure was raised by Democrats "in order to make me look as bad as possible."

There has been no evidence to indicate that partisan politics played a role in the calculation of the death tally, and George Washington University released a statement saying it stood by its work.

The new figure marked a sharp escalation from numbers released by the Puerto Rican government in December 2017, when it said 64 people died from the storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events