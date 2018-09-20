Clear

Senators' Gmail accounts targeted by foreign hackers

The personal Gmail accounts of an unspecified number of US senators and Senate staff have been targeted by f...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 6:31 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 6:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The personal Gmail accounts of an unspecified number of US senators and Senate staff have been targeted by foreign government hackers, a Google spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, wrote in a letter to Senate leadership that his office had learned that "at least one major technology company has informed a number of Senators and Senate staff members that their personal email accounts were targeted by foreign government hackers."

Alphabet Inc

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Digital security

Google Inc

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Politics

Ron Wyden

Technology

US Congress

US Senate

Google confirmed it was the company Wyden was referring to, but would not say which senators were targeted or when the attempted intrusions were detected.

The senators and their staff targeted were both Republicans and Democrats, a Senate aide told CNN.

Google would not say whether the targeting had resulted in a successful hack but pointed to a blog post on its website about its government-backed hacking warnings that says, "We send these out of an abundance of caution -- the notice does not necessarily mean that the account has been compromised or that there is a widespread attack. Rather, the notice reflects our assessment that a government-backed attacker has likely attempted to access the user's account or computer through phishing or malware, for example."

The news serves as a reminder of cyber vulnerabilities with just weeks to go before the midterm elections.

In 2016, the Gmail account of Hillary Clinton's then-campaign chairman, John Podesta, was successfully targeted by Russian hackers and resulted in the release of thousands of campaign-related emails.

Last month, Microsoft announced it had thwarted part of a Russian military intelligence operation targeting the Senate and Washington think tanks.

Wyden expressed "serious concern" on Wednesday that the Senate Sergeant at Arms, which oversees security, lacked the authority to protect senators and staff from sophisticated cyberattacks.

Wyden said he is introducing legislation that would permit the Sergeant at Arms to "provide cybersecurity assistance to Senators and staff, on an opt-in basis, for their personal devices and accounts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events