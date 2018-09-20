Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dem senator on Kavanaugh accusation: If we take back Congress, we'll 'get to the bottom of this'

If Democrats win in November, they will look into the accusations levied against Judge Brett Kavanaugh -- ev...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 4:52 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If Democrats win in November, they will look into the accusations levied against Judge Brett Kavanaugh -- even if he's been confirmed to the Supreme Court -- Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday.

"This is such bad practice that even if they were to ram this guy through, as soon as Democrats get gavels, we're going to want to get to the bottom of this," the Rhode Island senator said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Kavanaugh is facing allegations of sexual assault after Christine Blasey Ford came forward with a personal account that she says took place more than 30 years ago while they were both at a party in high school.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the accusations, but the next steps in his confirmation process have yet to be determined.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley initially announced a hearing for next Monday to give both parties the opportunity to share their stories. However, on Thursday, Ford's attorneys sent an email to the committee saying that although she was open to testifying, Monday would not be possible.

"As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home," the email said. "She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

Whitehouse also told Tapper that he thought Democrats would also investigate "why the FBI stood down its background investigation when this came up in this particular background."

"There's a whole investigative process that can and should take place," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events