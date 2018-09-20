Clear

Ford's attorneys, after being listed on fundraiser for Democrat, pull out of event

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's campaign listed Brett Kavanaugh accuser's attorneys as headliners at a Washi...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 3:43 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's campaign listed Brett Kavanaugh accuser's attorneys as headliners at a Washington fundraiser slated to take place next month, according to a copy of the invite obtained by CNN.

Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is being represented by attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, both of whom are listed as headliners in a "cocktails and conversation" event for Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat who is facing re-election this fall. People are asked to contribute up to $1,000 to attend the October 1 event, and a source familiar with the matter said it is slated to take place at their law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks.

After CNN contacted the Baldwin campaign and the attorneys, Katz called CNN to say that the event was being canceled. The invite was sent Thursday morning, but a campaign spokesman called it an "old invite" scheduled before Ford's accusation became public.

"The short answer is this: We did a fundraiser for Sen. Baldwin six years ago when we ran for the Senate, we supported her then," Katz told CNN. "We are not going to be doing a fundraiser now. We're going to be focused on the issues involving the Kavanaugh confirmation process."

She declined to comment on whether Ford will attend a Monday hearing.

The timing comes at an awkward time as Ford is considering testifying Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee and allege that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the account, while some Republicans have questioned Ford's motivation for coming forward now. Ford's attorneys and friends have defended her as an honest person who is now facing death threats and is worried about the safety of her family as she grapples with the decision on whether to come before the Senate.

A Baldwin campaign spokesman confirmed the event was canceled.

"The event was scheduled before Dr. Ford made the allegations," the spokesman said. "Dr. Ford's lawyers are no longer involved in the event."

