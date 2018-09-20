Clear

Comey 'not worried' about Trump's order to release FBI messages

Former FBI Director James Comey says he's not concerned about President Donald Trump's order to the Departme...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 3:43 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former FBI Director James Comey says he's not concerned about President Donald Trump's order to the Department of Justice to release his text messages and emails from his time in the bureau relating to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"Personally, I don't care ... I wasn't a big texter (as director), so I don't know that there are any texts of mine," Comey told St. Louis Public Radio in an interview on Wednesday. "But on email, I'm not worried about anything I said on email."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Investigations

James Comey

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

"I have a separate worry, which is institutional, and I really hope the Department of Justice and the FBI look at this closely," Comey, a harsh Trump critic, continued. "You don't want to do anything in disclosing information that's connected to an intelligence investigation that would either screw up pending investigations or send a message to future sources that we can't be trusted to protect you."

On Monday, Trump ordered the Justice Department to release fully unredacted text messages "related to the Russia investigation" from former officials he has repeatedly criticized for their connection to the investigation including Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Trump explained he wanted "total transparency" in regard to the Russia investigation, though the move is likely to further inflame tensions between the President and intelligence and law enforcement officials.

Comey added while he's not sure what Trump is hoping to accomplish in declassifying FBI messages, he's confident the information that will be released will show the agency acted as it's supposed to.

"At every turn I've seen Republicans on the Hill and the President saying the next revelation will show that the FBI acted in a bad way, and each revelation shows that the FBI conducted itself as I know we did, in a professional routine -- upholding the rule of law at every turn."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events