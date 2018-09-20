Kavanaugh accuser hasn't closed the door on testifying, congressional source believes

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, has not closed the door entirely on testifying, a congressional source with knowledge of the hearing negotiations believes.

The source said they have interpreted all the back-and-forth over the last 48 hours between Senate Republicans and Ford's attorneys as evidence that Ford simply hasn't decided or has shown signs of cold feet but hasn't closed the door entirely. They believe that her legal team is trying to buy time.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has set a deadline of 10 a.m., Friday for Ford's legal team to respond to a request for her to speak to the panel. Lawyers for Ford have insisted that an FBI investigation of the allegations should take place before the Senate proceeds with any further hearings.

Kavanaugh arrived at the White House on Thursday morning, the fourth consecutive day he has spent there as he prepares for the possibility that he will have to defend himself against the allegations before the Judiciary Committee next week.

Kavanaugh wants to be prepared to give his account if Ford does decide to testify without first having an FBI investigation. He has undergone multiple, lengthy practice sessions over the last few days -- detailing his teenage years and dating life to his confirmation team after Ford went public with her accusation of sexual assault.

There has been no new communication between Grassley and Ford's team as of late Wednesday night, a committee source told CNN. The only contact they received from Ford's attorney's Wednesday was an email confirming receipt of Grassley's letter to them.

Ford has alleged that at a party during their high school years, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegations.

Democrats have echoed the call from Kavanaugh's accuser for the FBI to investigate the matter.

President Donald Trump has defended his Supreme Court nominee in the wake of the allegations. Earlier in the week, the President said of Kavanaugh, "this is not a man who deserves this," and that the allegations "should've been brought up long ago."