Amazon to unveil new hardware at Seattle event

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon is planning a surprise announcement for Thursday, most likely expanding its line of Echo smart speakers.

The company has invited press to its Seattle headquarters for a secretive hardware event, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

It could unveil eight new Echo devices, a device for the car and even a microwave, according to a CNBC report.

More Echos make sense for the company. The reign of Alexa is only beginning for Amazon. It wants the chipper voice assistant to be available in more places, including cars and the kitchen.

Amazon kicked off the smart speaker category in 2014 with the release of its first Echo smart speaker and has dominated it since. The first physical design, a matte black cylinder, was uninspired, but the always-on speaker and Alexa resonated with consumers. It's gone on to make various flavors of Echo, including smaller Echos, an alarm clock, one with a screen and a device just for kids.

Other companies have tried to imitate Amazon's success. Google was first with its Home speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Apple, which should have had an advantage given its existing investments into Siri, released its higher-end HomePod in early 2018 to tepid reviews.

The Echo is the most popular smart speaker in the United States with two-thirds of the smart-speaker owners talking to Alexa at least once a month, according to eMarketer. Google Home sits in second place with 30% of smart-speaker users chatting up a Home each month.

