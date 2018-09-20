Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ground beef producer issues recall due to deadly E. coli outbreak

Cargill Meat Solutions issued a recall of 132,606 pounds of ground meat due to a deadly E. coli outbreak, th...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:26 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cargill Meat Solutions issued a recall of 132,606 pounds of ground meat due to a deadly E. coli outbreak, the US Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

Eighteen people have become sick with E. coli illness linked to this meat. One of them died.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Bacteria

Beef

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Consumer products

Consumer protection

Diseases and disorders

E. coli

Epidemics and outbreaks

Food and drink

Food products

Food recalls

Food safety

Foodborne illness

Gastrointestinal disorders

Health and medical

Infectious diseases

Kinds of foods and beverages

Life forms

Meat products

Microscopic life

Product management

Product recalls

Product safety

Public health

Safety issues and practices

Society

Military

Military weapons

Missile systems

Weapons and arms

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Animal farming and livestock

Cattle ranching and farming

The recalled meat, which may be contaminated with E. coli, is from the chuck portion of the carcass and was produced June 21. The USDA inspection mark on the package says "EST. 86R" inside. The products have been distributed nationwide.

The sick individuals began experiencing symptoms between July 5 and 25.

Symptoms of E. coli begin between one and 10 days after consuming contaminated food or drink, but most people become sick three to four days after exposure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Symptoms can include diarrhea that is sometimes bloody, vomiting and fever. Most people recover after five to seven days. Some individuals, about 5 to 10%, develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

A recall of ground meat products from the same Colorado-based company was announced in August for ground meat products sold at Publix locations. At the time, the company reported E. coli illnesses but no deaths.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service "is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," said the recall announcement issued Wednesday.

The agency reminded consumers to use a meat thermometer to assure an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which is necessary to kill bacteria that can cause illness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events