Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DNA tests on elephant tusks expose 'three major export cartels operating in Africa'

A DNA sampling technique on elephant tusks has helped expose three of Africa's ivory trafficking rings, a ne...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A DNA sampling technique on elephant tusks has helped expose three of Africa's ivory trafficking rings, a new study says.

Scientists matched information from DNA samples of elephant tusks taken from multiple shipments to their port of shipment to expose the smuggling cartels operating on the continent.

Africa

Animal poaching and trafficking

Animals

Animals and society

Biochemistry

Continents and regions

DNA

Elephants

Environment and natural resources

Genetic biochemistry

Genetics

Health and medical

Life forms

Mammals

Medical fields and specialties

Science

Society

Wildlife

Diseases and disorders

Neurological disorders and injuries

In the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, Samuel Wasser, director of the University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology and his team sampled 38 large ivory shipments seized around the world between 2006 to 2014.

They genetically matched some pairs of tusks that had been separated before they were shipped to different locations around the world, revealing insights about their networks.

The matched samples were found in shipments that originated from Mombasa port in Kenya and had passed through Uganda, two of East Africa's poaching hotspots. In Togo, samples of ivory seizures made in 2014 were matched to a large shipment in Malaysia, the study said.

"We identified three major export cartels operating in Africa between 2011 and 2014," Wasser's team said in the study.

According to the study, poachers are presently being prosecuted for single seizures, but linking smuggling networks to larger seizures would help law enforcement build stronger cases against them.

"Methods that can connect individual traffickers to multiple large seizures have the potential to elevate their charges to major transnational crimes, simultaneously increasing the severity of their sentences," the authors wrote.

Around 30,000 elephants are slaughtered every year in Africa to satisfy international demand for ivory, the WWF said in a statement. Ivory products can be found in markets around Africa and Asia, and even in the US and Europe, the international NGO says

"Targeting the major export cartels could thus provide some of the most direct ways to police this illegal trade and stop the killing. We use genetic methods to determine the number, scale, and location of Africa's major ivory export cartels as well as their connection to in-country poaching hotspots," the study said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events