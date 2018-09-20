Clear
URGENT - Shooting with multiple victims reported in Maryland

(CNN) -- Maryland authorities are responding to a shooting in Harford County involving multiple victims, ...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Maryland authorities are responding to a shooting in Harford County involving multiple victims, the Harford County Sheriff's office tweeted Thursday morning. People are being asked to avoid the area in Perryman, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

