Heather Locklear posts about addiction

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Heather Locklear took a moment in the midst of her grief to try to inspire.

The actress, who has had legal and personal problems of late, posted a note on her official Instagram.

"Addiction is a ferocious and will try to take you down," she wrote. "Recovery is the best revenge."

Locklear returned to social media last month after being arrested in June on two misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel.

Heather Locklear arrested for allegedly kicking first responders

Sheriff's deputies responded to two calls to Locklear's residence in Thousand Oaks, California.

Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sherriff's Department told CNN that deputies during the first call determined no crime had been committed. But at a later call, authorities found a domestic disturbance involving Locklear and another party.

According to Buschow, Locklear kicked one of the deputies in the leg, and he described the "Melrose Place" star as "extremely intoxicated and very uncooperative" as she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The alleged incident occurred two months after she pleaded not guilty to battery on a peace officer in a separate incident.

Locklear has made headlines over the years for issues related to substance abuse.

On Wednesday she wrote on her Instagram post, "Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path."

She ended it with "Rest In Peace Beautiful Josh. You touched my (heart)."

