Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Aston Martin thinks it's worth as much as Ferrari. It'll soon find out

Aston Martin wants to sell its shares at a price that would put the luxury brand in the same league as Ferra...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Aston Martin wants to sell its shares at a price that would put the luxury brand in the same league as Ferrari. But does it have the horsepower?

The favorite carmaker of fictional British secret service agent James Bond announced plans Thursday to sell shares for up to £22.50 ($29.75) each in its initial public offering, giving the company a market value of as much as £5.1 billion ($6.7 billion).

Aston Martin said that the final price would be announced early next month, and shares would start trading in London on October 8.

In going public, the British company is betting that its growth story will help investors overcome fears about US threats to tax foreign autos and the potential for Britain's planned exit from the European Union to disrupt supply chains and markets.

But they may yet balk at paying so much for Aston Martin when Ferrari is an option and shares in other less glamorous European automakers can be bought for much less.

"We love the brand. We respect the management team," wrote analysts at Bernstein. "But we simply can't see how a Ferrari [valuation] looks realistic."

Ferrari is worth about 20 times its underlying operating earnings. Based on its performance in the first half of 2018, Aston Martin is looking for a higher ratio.

Aston Martin is generating healthy profits again, a far cry from its history of serial bankruptcy filings.

It sold more than 5,000 cars in 2017, its best performance in nine years. That yielded record revenue of £876 million ($1.1 billion), an increase of nearly 50% over the previous year.

Earnings for the first half of the year published last month show that momentum has continued. Revenue in the first half was up 8% over the previous year, while profit increased 14%.

Aston Martin has in recent years sought to capitalize on its high-end brand. But analysts at Bernstein see several potential problems.

They argue the Aston Martin brand is not as strong as that of Ferrari, which is bolstered by decades of racing history and a slew of Formula 1 championships. The British automaker also has much tighter margins that its Italian rival, and a worrying historic sales record.

With money raised in the IPO earmarked for existing shareholders rather than investment in the company, Aston Martin executives could be pinning too much hope on the success of a planned SUV.

"Given its current financials and apparently rather less robust demand, it's a big stretch for us to see how it can possibly match Ferrari's profitability," wrote the Bernstein analysts. "We can't see it getting anywhere close."

Aston Martin's owners include Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, private equity firm Investindustrial and investors based in Kuwait.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events