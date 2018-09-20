Clear
BREAKING NEWS: House fire on Segar Road Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boy band BTS to become first K-Pop group to address the United Nations

Korean boy band BTS will make history next week as the first ever K-Pop group to speak at the United Nations...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 9:18 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Korean boy band BTS will make history next week as the first ever K-Pop group to speak at the United Nations.

The septet will deliver a three-minute speech during the launch ceremony of UNICEF's global partnership Generation Unlimited at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a representative confirmed to CNN.

Arts and entertainment

Government organizations - Intl

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Pop music

UNICEF

United Nations

Government and public administration

Political donations and fundraising

Politics

Music groups and artists

In attendance will be diplomats and leaders including South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook.

Formed in 2013, BTS is one of the most popular Korean bands in the world, with more than 13.3 million followers on Instagram.

In August, the group broke Taylor Swift's YouTube record for biggest music video debut, with more than 45 million views of "Idol" in its first 24 hours.

In May, the album "Love Yourself: Tear" became the first from a K-Pop group to top the US Billboard 200 chart, earning BTS the congratulations of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.

The group previously worked with the UN on awareness and fundraising campaigns. In 2017, BTS joined with the Korean Committee for UNICEF to establish Love Myself, which works with UNICEF's global #ENDviolence against violence toward youth.

Sales from the band's album of the same name go toward the campaign, which has raised more than $1 million, according to its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events