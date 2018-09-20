A student pilot is in custody after he allegedly hopped a fence and boarded a passenger jet at an Orlando airport

A student pilot is in custody after he allegedly hopped a security fence early Thursday at Florida's Orlando Melbourne International Airport and boarded a passenger jet that was undergoing maintenance, an airport spokeswoman said.
The airport remained shut down around 7 a.m. ET Thursday as a robot searched the student pilot's car in an airport parking lot, spokeswoman Lori Booker said. It will reopen after the vehicle is removed from airport grounds.
The pilot, identified only as a young man around college age, was spotted around 2 a.m. boarding an Airbus A321 in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center, Booker said. The person who saw the security breach called police, and the man was apprehended, she said.
The student pilot has a Florida driver's license, and a sticker on his car indicates he has lived in the area, Booker said.
