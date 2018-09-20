Clear
BREAKING NEWS: House fire on Segar Road Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hundreds of thousands demand bus driver not be fired after slapping teen

More than 290,000 people have signed a ...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 6:58 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 6:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

More than 290,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Paris bus driver facing disciplinary action after he was filmed slapping a teenager.

A video of the incident, which was shared widely on social media in France, showed the driver exiting his bus before slapping the teenage boy, who was standing on the side of the road.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Population and demographics

Public bus service

Public transportation

Society

Teenagers

Transportation and warehousing

The RATP Group, a state-owned public transport company, condemned its employee's actions in a Sunday post on Twitter, saying that it went against the company's "principles and values."

"It will, of course, be taken into account that the employee regrets his action and says he reacted in the grip of emotion after he avoided hitting the young person, who crossed the street in a dangerous manner and insulted the driver," it added.

The driver's RATP colleagues launched the petition calling for him not to be fired. They say the driver was forced to brake sharply after the teenager crossed the street, and called out to him afterward "as any parent would have done." In response, they say the teen insulted him.

The driver is known for his "kindness, Olympic calm and patience," his colleagues say.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
66° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events